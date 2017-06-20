George Lopez Disses Conor McGregor, 'He Won't Touch Floyd'

George Lopez Disses McGregor 'He Won't Touch Floyd'

EXCLUSIVE

Another day, another guy saying Mayweather is going to kick the hell out of Conor McGregor ... this time it's George Lopez who says the fight is so lopsided, McGregor won't land a single punch.

George was out at LAX when he was asked his thoughts on the superfight set to go down at T-Mobile Arena (sorry, Ice Cube) on August 26.

Floyd's not only gonna win the fight, but George says it won't even be a watchable contest -- because McGregor will be swingin' at air.

Careful, George, Conor can hear you.