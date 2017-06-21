Nate Diaz Sued By Former Agent You Screwed Us Out of McGregor Cash!

Nate Diaz's former agents claim they busted their ass to negotiate a sick multi-million dollar deal for him to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 202 only to get fired a month before the fight ... and now they're suing.

The Ballengee Group filed a lawsuit in District Court in Dallas claiming they had worked with Nate since 2014 and hammered out deals on several big fights including Rafael Dos Anjos, Michael Johnson and the first McGregor fight at UFC 196.

But Ballengee claims things got icy between the two sides in July 2016 -- right after sealing the deal for Nate to fight Conor at UFC 202 in August.

Ballengee claims Nate "unexpectedly" fired them -- and never paid them their cut for the UFC 202 fight, which was reportedly the biggest UFC pay-per-view ever at the time.

According to the suit, filed by attorney Jason Friedman, Ballengee is demanding more than $1 MILLION in damages.

We reached out to Nate for comment. So far, no word back.