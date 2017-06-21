NY Jets LB Lorenzo Mauldin Arrested For Alleged Nightclub Attack

TMZ

Jets LB Lorenzo Mauldin Arrested For Alleged Nightclub Attack

6/21/2017 1:18 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

NY Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin has been arrested for misdemeanor assault for allegedly attacking a dude in an NYC nightclub back in April ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

Law enforcement sources confirm the 24-year-old turned himself into authorities Wednesday morning in Manhattan.

Mauldin -- a 3rd round pick in the '15 Draft -- is accused of punching a man in the face at the Highline Ballroom during an altercation on April 2 after the other man allegedly spilled champagne on him. 

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail. Mauldin is due back in court in August. 

In addition to the criminal case, Mauldin has also been sued in civil court by the alleged victim -- who says he suffered several broken bones in his face from the beating.

