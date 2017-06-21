NY Jets LB Lorenzo Mauldin Arrested For Alleged Nightclub Attack

Jets LB Lorenzo Mauldin Arrested For Alleged Nightclub Attack

EXCLUSIVE

NY Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin has been arrested for misdemeanor assault for allegedly attacking a dude in an NYC nightclub back in April ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources confirm the 24-year-old turned himself into authorities Wednesday morning in Manhattan.

Mauldin -- a 3rd round pick in the '15 Draft -- is accused of punching a man in the face at the Highline Ballroom during an altercation on April 2 after the other man allegedly spilled champagne on him.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail. Mauldin is due back in court in August.

In addition to the criminal case, Mauldin has also been sued in civil court by the alleged victim -- who says he suffered several broken bones in his face from the beating.