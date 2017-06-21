TMZ

Ric Flair Endorses Kane for Mayor with Epic Video

Ric Flair Kane for Mayor ... WOOOO!

6/21/2017 10:45 AM PDT
Breaking News

WWE legend Kane has some serious political firepower in his corner -- THE NATURE BOY!!!

Ric Flair just cut a WWE-style promotional video to support his friend Glenn Jacobs -- who's running for mayor of Knoxville County, Tennessee. 

Naitch even promises to hit up a local campaign rally on July 12 -- saying, "I will be there live and in color to support my very close friend, Glenn Jacobs."

And you KNOW he ain't cutting a promo without his signature sign-off ... 

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

