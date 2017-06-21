Ric Flair Endorses Kane for Mayor with Epic Video

Breaking News
WWE legend Kane has some serious political firepower in his corner -- THE NATURE BOY!!!
Ric Flair just cut a WWE-style promotional video to support his friend Glenn Jacobs -- who's running for mayor of Knoxville County, Tennessee.
Naitch even promises to hit up a local campaign rally on July 12 -- saying, "I will be there live and in color to support my very close friend, Glenn Jacobs."
And you KNOW he ain't cutting a promo without his signature sign-off ...
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!