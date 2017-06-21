Russell Westbrook Shows Off $1,500 Gucci Diaper Bag Swag

Russell Westbrook How's Dad Life?? ... It's All Gucci

If you thought Russell Westbrook﻿'s swag would drop off after becoming a parent ... THINK AGAIN!! ... 'cause the OKC Thunder star is stuntin' on every daddy out there with his diaper bag game.

Russ -- whose wife gave birth to their son back in May -- is already rockin' the couture dad gear ... sporting a $1,500 Gucci diaper bag while strolling through the streets of Paris.

Brodie's insane swag has never been in question ... now he's proving you can still be fresh while carrying around everything you need to clean your kid's ass.