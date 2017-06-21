Simon Cowell Recruits 1D, Spice Girls and The Who Members for Grenfell Tower Fire Tribute

In response to the devastating Grenfell Tower fire ... Simon Cowell brought together a supergroup ... including Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Geri Halliwell, Pete Townshend, and Roger Daltrey for a moving tribute.

The Artists For Grenfell gathered in a London studio over 3 days to record a new version of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge over Troubled Water." They were just a half mile away from the tower where at least 79 were killed.

Others on the track include Nile Rodgers, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, Jessie J, James Blunt, Bastille and Leona Lewis. In all, more than 50 artists contributed. The song is available on iTunes, and proceeds will support victims and their families.

You can also make donations at ArtistsForGrenfell.com.