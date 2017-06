Lonzo Ball I'm A Laker ... Officially!

Breaking News

It's official -- Lonzo Ball is an L.A. Laker!!

The ex-UCLA Big Baller was selected with the #2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft ... and now dad LaVar Ball can rest easy knowing his son will suit up for the Purple & Gold next year.

In case you've been living under a rock for the past few months, LaVar constantly guaranteed that L.A. would pick Zo ... and even told us earlier this week that it was a sure thing.

Let the games begin.