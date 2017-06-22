Madonna Childhood Home Hits the Market

EXCLUSIVE

The house Madonna grew up in outside of Detroit is fully restored and up for sale ... and can be yours for about half a mil.

The Queen of Pop's dad and stepmother sold the Rochester Hills, Michigan home in July 2001. It almost burned to the ground in 2008, the result of suspected arson, and sat empty until 2012, when it sold for $91,700.

The current owner refurbished the home and now the 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2,700 sq. foot home is on the market for $479,900.

If Madge's childhood pad makes you vogue ... realtor Robert Kabbani of Remax is holding an open house this Saturday from 5-8 PM.