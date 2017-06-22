Steph Curry's the Champ of Beach Brews

Steph Curry I'm the Champ of Beach Brews ... Who Needs a Fresh One?

Steph Curry's dishing beers and stogies in the off-season, the same way he dished the rock in the NBA Finals ... but now it's his family scoring instead of Kevin Durant.

The Curry fam -- Steph, Ayesha, their kids, his parents and more -- are all celebrating his 2nd NBA title over in Hawaii with what looks like the most awesome beach picnic.

The Golden State Warriors superstar's drinking beers, smoking cigars and showing off his ripped bod.

Steph parties responsibly though -- plenty of SPF for everyone!