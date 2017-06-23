Amber Rose Leaves Concert with 21 Savage

EXCLUSIVE
Amber Rose appears to have at least one bush backer in rapper 21 Savage ... after they left a show together in L.A.
We got them Thursday night walking out of the Belasco Theater where there was a hip-hop showcase. They got into his red Ferrari, and since it only seats 2 ... the math was looking good for a hookup.
Amber's not shy ... she claims she hasn't had any sex partners this year because work's kept her so busy, there's "no time for penis." Raises the question: for whom is she bringing that bush back?
21 Savage might have the answer.