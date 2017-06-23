Amber Rose Leaves Concert with 21 Savage

Amber Rose No Beating Around Bush Bolts From Concert with 21 Savage

Amber Rose appears to have at least one bush backer in rapper 21 Savage ... after they left a show together in L.A.

We got them Thursday night walking out of the Belasco Theater where there was a hip-hop showcase. They got into his red Ferrari, and since it only seats 2 ... the math was looking good for a hookup.

Amber's not shy ... she claims she hasn't had any sex partners this year because work's kept her so busy, there's "no time for penis." Raises the question: for whom is she bringing that bush back?

21 Savage might have the answer.