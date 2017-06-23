Johnny Depp I'm Sorry, Mr. President ... I Made A Bad Joke

Johnny Depp Apologizes For Joke About Assassinating President Trump

Johnny Depp is apologizing for his joke about assassinating President Trump, saying he didn't mean any harm by it.

Johnny released a statement admitting the "bad joke" he told Thursday to the Glastonbury Festival crowd was in poor taste.

“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice," his apology read. "I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

Depp had joked, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

The White House condemned Depp for the joke and called on Hollywood to speak out against this type of violent rhetoric.