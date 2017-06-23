Johnny Depp Condemned by White House for Donald Trump Assassination Remark

Johnny Depp White House Calls for Hollywood Backlash After Assassination Crack

Johnny Depp's assassination remark about President Trump will cost him dearly ... in Hollywood ... if the White House gets its way.

Trump's been silent about Depp saying, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" -- however, a White House spokesperson just said, "President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it's sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead."

The statement continues, "I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official."

It's just a matter of time ... but y'know the Prez is loading up some "Pirates of the Caribbean" cracks.