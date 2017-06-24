GGG Says He Might Quit Boxing Because Of His Wife

GGG I Might Retire After Canelo Fight ... Ask My Wife

Gennady Golovkin's wife Alina actually wants to spend time with her husband (crazy, right?!) ... and the boxing superstar says he's considering retiring from boxing if it makes her happy.

GGG is 35 -- and there's talk he could hang 'em up after he clashes with Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 16th.

So, we asked Gennady straight-up to set the record straight and he told us, "This is a question for my wife!"

"She says, 'I need time with you!'"

