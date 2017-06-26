Dwyane Wade Is That a Doggie Man Purse?! (Spoiler: Yes)

Dwyane Wade Rocks Expensive Doggie Man Purse Because Fashion

Here's Dwyane Wade taking a very expensive doggie for a walk ... a canine-shaped designer man bag and it costs a FORTUNE!!

Yes, this is fashion now ... and the designer is Thom Browne (who also makes man bags in the shape of penguins, turtles, whales, fish and boats).

Price tag on Wade's pooch -- $2,600.

Wade is wearing the bag out in Paris -- where he's been on a fashion-driven trip with his wife, Gabrielle Union.

She also has a Browne bag. Her purse runs about $4,500.

It's good to be rich. Woof.