Khloe Kardashian Not Pregnant, Despite 'Dad + Mom' Post with Tristan

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are calling themselves "Dad + Mom" -- but DON'T FREAK OUT ... they're not preggo!!!

The reality star posted some pics from her surprise 33rd bday party from over the weekend -- including an image of her and TT kissing with the caption, "Dad + Mom."

Khloe has recently talked about having kids with Tristan on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" -- saying, "He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there."

We reached out to sources connected to the couple to find out what's going down in KK's uterus -- but everyone says "Dad + Mom" are just lovey dovey nicknames ... nothing more.