LaVar & Lonzo Ball BBB Invading WWE ... On Monday Night Raw

It's official: The WWE is about to get body slammed by the Big Baller family.

LaVar Ball -- rockin' a fresh Triple-B tee -- was photographed backstage with WWE superstar Titus O'Neil﻿ at Staples Center ... confirming rumors that Vince McMahon and co. had been recruiting the Ball fam for Monday Night Raw in L.A.

WWE announced that both Lavar and Lonzo would be guests on "Miz TV" ... a bit hosted by WWE intercontinental champ The Miz.

The Balls might not be the only stars in attendance ... there have also been rumors that Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a cameo.

Watch out for the stunner, LaVar!