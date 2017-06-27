Miranda Kerr Turns Over $8.1 Million in Jewelry Tied to Malaysian Money Laundering Probe

Miranda Kerr Forks Over $8.1M in Jewels Tied to Malaysia Money Laundering Probe

Miranda Kerr just forked over millions of dollars worth of jewelry to the U.S. government because someone may have bought them for her with stolen overseas money.

Miranda surrendered $8.1 million in jewels to the U.S. Justice Department Friday from her safe-deposit box in L.A. The jewels were given to her by a Malaysian financier ... allegedly with ill-gotten money.

International lawsuits have been filed alleging the cash was illegally taken from a Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund, and that some of the money was used to buy gifts for various celebs ... including Miranda and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leo just handed over some of his prized possessions -- including an Oscar won by Marlon Brando that was gifted to him. He surrendered the goods a couple weeks ago, the result of the same probe.

Neither celeb was named as a defendant in the lawsuits.