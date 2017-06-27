Dep. White House Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clashes with Reporter Over 'Fake News'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clashes with Reporter Over 'Fake News'

6/27/2017 1:41 PM PDT

Sarah Huckabee Sanders went on the attack over "fake news" -- citing the CNN debacle -- then got raked over the coals by a White House reporter.

The Deputy White House Press Secretary chastised CNN over its retracted story ... which connected a Trump aide to a Russian investment fund. She started attacking the media in general too, and that's when The Sentinel reporter Brian Karem went off.

Tensions are clearly running high after 3 CNN staffers resigned  -- and one of its producers was caught on hidden camera saying their Russia coverage is just for ratings.