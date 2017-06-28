Dodgers vs. Angels Bloody Chaotic Brawl In Stands ... During Freeway Series Opener

Bloody Brawl Breaks Out At Dodgers vs. Angels Game

An all-out chaotic brawl broke out between opposing fans at the Dodgers vs. Angels game Monday night ... leaving one fan with a bloody face.

It all went down in the pavilion section of Dodger Stadium when 2 fans started barking at each other ... but things quickly turned physical when they dragged each other to the ground and started throwing punches.

Other fans joined in by throwing haymakers and beers ... while a mother and her crying daughter try to separate themselves from the altercation just a few feet away.

Stadium security and off-duty cops broke up the fight ... but surprisingly, no arrests were made and the aggressors left the game on their own. A police report was not made for the incident.

The Angels won the game 4-0.