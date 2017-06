TSA to Harrison Ford Get in There, You Big Furry Oaf!

Harrison Ford ain't getting around TSA as easily as he does all those sticky situations in 'Star Wars' -- well, all except that last one.

We got Harrison at LAX, where he was mum about the new standalone 'Han Solo' movie bringing on Ron Howard to direct.

But the gold here is the most famous interstellar smuggler trying to get through an airport security check.

Kessel run in 14 parsecs? TSA don't care!

We know Chewie's gotta be laughing somewhere ... in a galaxy far, far away.