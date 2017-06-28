LaVar Ball Praised By Lakers' Owner Jeanie Buss, Loved WWE Cameo

LaVar Ball Praised By Lakers' Owner ... Loved WWE Cameo

LaVar Ball is already making the right impression on his son's new boss -- with Jeanie Buss telling TMZ Sports the Big Baller did a "terrific job" on WWE's 'Monday Night Raw.'

The Lakers owner was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood when she dished out praise for Lonzo Ball and his dad ... and credited Magic Johnson for bringing the family on board.

"I have complete confidence that Magic Johnson has put together the pieces that we need."

She added, "Him and Rob Pelinka, our general manager, have really REALLY re-energized the roster."

The praise continued ... "Our coach, Luke Walton, is a coach that understands the modern NBA and I'm just looking forward to summer league which starts next Monday in Las Vegas!"

We also asked about her ex-boyfriend, Phil Jackson, and his situation in NY -- but Jeanie wasn't havin' it.