Baron Davis' Wife Isabella Brewster-Davis Files For Divorce

Ex-NBA star Baron Davis' wife is subbing out of their marriage ... filing for divorce from the former All-Star, TMZ Sports has learned.

Davis has been married to Isabella Brewster-Davis -- sister of "Fast And Furious" star, Jordana Brewster -- since January 2014.

According to court docs filed in L.A. and obtained by TMZ Sports, Brewster-Davis filed legal docs last week to end the marriage citing irreconcilable differences. The date of separation was not listed.

The couple has two young kids together, a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old. Isabella has asked for primary physical custody but joint legal custody.

She's seeking an unspecified amount of spousal support. She also wants Baron to cover her legal costs.

Fun Fact: Isabella reportedly dated Bradley Cooper before getting hitched to Baron.