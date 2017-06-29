Jackie Warner I Tossed My Ambien ... It Almost Killed Me!

Jackie Warner Is Off Ambien, Feels Lucky to Be Alive After DUI Case

Jackie Warner says she's torn up her Ambien prescriptions and gotten off all sleep medications, and she's healthier and safer now because of it.

The former Bravo fitness show star tells TMZ her DUI case was a wake-up call that she's used as a motivator to take responsibility in her life. She also gives props to her attorney, Shawn Holley, who helped her strike an amazing plea deal where she dodged jail time.

She knows though, after seeing video of herself nearly driving into a cop during her arrest ... she might be dead if her skin color was different.