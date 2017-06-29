Prodigy's Funeral Bringing Out Legends of East Coast Hip-Hop

Prodigy's Funeral East Coast Hip-Hop Legends Expected

Exclusive Details

Prodigy's funeral should bring together some huge names -- his fellow legends of hip-hop ... especially from the East Coast scene.

Sources connected to the service tell us Prodigy's family has invited an A-list of rappers who worked with Mobb Deep or came up at the same time ... including Nas, Lil Kim, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, Naughty By Nature﻿, Onyx. Of course, Prodigy's partner, Havoc﻿, will also be there.

We're told the private ceremony will go down Thursday at NYC's Frank E. Campbell "Funeral Chapel." A public service for fans to pay final respects will happen there from 2 to 5 PM.

TMZ broke the story ... Prodigy died last week in Las Vegas after a lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia.