Valentina Shevchenko: Ronda Rousey Can Get Some After I Crush Amanda Nunes

EXCLUSIVE
UFC badass Valentina Shevchenko is down to rumble with Ronda Rousey ... but don't get it twisted -- she's gotta put a beatdown on Amanda Nunes first.
Shevchenko told TMZ Sports the champ is getting SLEPT when they do the dance at UFC 213 ... Valentina says she's been training her ass off to avenge the L Nunes hung on her at UFC 196 -- and the new version of herself is too damn dangerous.
And once it's night-night for Amanda, Ronda can get hers -- if she wants it. Shev says that's up to her.
FYI, Rousey's kinda busy right now ... crushing obstacle courses on "Battle of the Network Stars."