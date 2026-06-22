Geno Smith Assault Allegations Under Police Investigation

Officials are looking into assault allegations made against New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith over the weekend ... with police telling TMZ Sports the case is currently under review.

A woman named Kristen went to social media on Sunday to drop the shocking claims ... saying, "Today is the DAY! GENO SMITH beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can't be left alone with him because he'd rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty."

A woman is accusing NFL quarterback Geno Smith of allegedly assaulting her and neglecting their special-needs child in favor of watching pornography and playing Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/gxep8rQYUv @Breaking911

The post also included a video of the two arguing ... with Smith on the phone with an unidentified individual saying, "She just called the police."

"Geno just beat my ass, that's why," Kristen replied. "You ran outside and attacked me, bitch."

After more arguing, the woman then ran down the driveway and screamed for help.

She then turned around and shouted more allegations ... claiming Smith broke "my f***ing computer" and threw her purses out, and stole money out of her car. Another clip shows Smith in the driver's seat of a vehicle as an apparent physical scuffle unfolds.

In the last clip, Smith is shown standing outside his home as he talks to three officers.

Smith welcomed his son, Seven, back in 2019 ... and the mother went to social media on Sunday to deny any notion the NFLer is a bad parent.

"Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son," the woman said.

"Let's kill that narrative. Don't get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction."

Local authorities tell us only one call for service was made at Smith's home, which happened on Sunday.