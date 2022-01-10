NFL's Geno Smith Arrested, Allegedly Drove Under Influence After Team's Win

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith -- who started three games for Seattle this season -- was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI in Washington ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol tells us ... Smith was pulled over at around 2 AM in King County -- just hours after the Seahawks returned home from beating the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

According to law enforcement, Smith was initially stopped for speeding ... and was booked into the King County Jail a short time later.

Records show he was released after about seven hours in custody.

Further details surrounding the arrest are unclear ... we're working on it.

Smith played in a total of four games this season while Russell Wilson was out with a finger injury. He recorded a 1-2 record and logged 702 passing yards and five TDs.