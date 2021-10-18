Seahawks Reach Out To Cam Newton In Wake Of Russell Wilson Injury

Cam Newton might not be jobless much longer ...

Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll, confirmed Monday they've reached out to the former MVP in wake of Russell Wilson's injury.

But, a signing might not necessarily be imminent ... 'cause Carroll added the team is also "talking to everybody that could help us."

Still, the contact could certainly precede a contract, with the 'Hawks in desperate need of QB help while Wilson is out for the next couple weeks battling a busted finger.

Geno Smith has filled in well for Wilson so far, but the depth behind him ain't exactly robust -- and Cam is definitely the best option among free agent signal-callers.

For his part, Newton, who was released by the Patriots in August, has insisted he's ready to play, saying in a video over the weekend, "I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I've been doing since I was 7 years old."

Newton also explained he's gotten the COVID-19 vaccination ... and added he has been getting "offers" from teams.

"The realization of it is," he said, "it has to be right."