Congressman Keith Ellison Twitter Should Ban Trump

Congressman Keith Ellison Says Twitter Should Ban Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Keith Ellison thinks President Trump's been abusing people online long enough, and Twitter should have the balls to 86 him.

We got the Minnesota Rep. and DNC Deputy Chair on Capitol Hill Thursday ... and he thinks Trump's attack on Mika Brzezinski should be icing on the cake for the social media org. He says Twitter is a private company, Trump's a known, proven bully and therefore he should be booted.

Ellison says it's just the latest example of the Prez viciously going after women.