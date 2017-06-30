TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Klay Thompson Pelvic Thrustin' Dance Video ... In Chinese Shoe Store

6/30/2017 1:11 PM PDT

Klay Thompson Pelvic Thrustin' Dance Video In Chinese Shoe Shop

Breaking News

Here's video of Klay Thompson pelvic thrustin' like a champ next to a couple Chinese women ... trying (and failing) to follow them in a b-ball-themed dance.

Klay was at a shoe store in China to promote his new Anta brand kicks -- and had to bust a move for the culture. We think it was a kinda goofy routine ... but the Splash Bro liked it. A LOT.

#ChinaKlay was feelin' himself so hard ... he kept it flowing even after the track cut out.

FYI, this ain't the first time KT went HAM on his shoe tour.

 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web