Lionel Messi Rolls Out Red Carpet For Superstar Wedding

Breaking News

Lionel Messi's soccer buds have arrived at the Barcelona superstar's wedding ceremony ... but it's their smokin' hot wives who stole the show!!

Messi and his longtime girlfriend, Antonella Roccuzzo﻿, are tyin' the knot today ... and some of the biggest names in the sport are on the guest list, like Messi's old Barcelona teammates, Xavi, Carles Puyol and Cesc Fabregas.

They didn't go stag, of course ... bringing their beautiful wives along for the festivities.

Check out the arrivals ... other footballers Sergio Aguero, Ezequiel Lavezzi, and many others.

Here's a first look at the ceremony ... with the happy couple sharin' a smooch while being serenaded by a live band.