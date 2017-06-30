Rob Kardashian Sells His Starter Home Pockets A Few Thou

Rob Kardashian Sells His Multi-Million Dollar Starter Home

Rob Kardashian has traded up on the home front ... no, he's not dating a new chick, he's sold his first home for a modest profit.

Rob bought the 4 bedroom pad in Calabasas' Oaks neighborhood for $2.285 million in February 2016. He put it on the market 11 months later for $2.6 million, right after the birth of his daughter, Dream. It finally sold Wednesday for $2.44 mil, so Rob pocketed a little more than $100k, with the help of Tomer Fridman of Compass Real Estate.

He's not without a roof over his head. Rob's been renting one of Kylie's homes in nearby Hidden Hills since December, but that place has been sitting empty since Father's Day when he rekindled things with Blac Chyna and sort of moved back in with her.