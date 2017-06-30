Venus Williams Sued for Wrongful Death In Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams Sued for Fatal Car Crash Victim's Family Devastated

Venus Williams flouted numerous traffic laws as she sped through an intersection and caused a crash that resulted in horrendous injuries to a married couple, killing the husband ... this according to a new wrongful death lawsuit.

Venus broke the law on June 9 by entering an intersection in Palm Beach County, and she failed to yield the right of way, blew through a red light, drove too fast while distracted, and recklessly created a situation where the accident was unavoidable ... this according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports broke the story, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, a passenger in the car, died 14 days after the accident. Barson's wife, Linda, who was driving the Hyundai, was severely injured. According to the suit, the impact was so severe their car was "crushed, the front windshield shattered, the airbags deployed, there was crush damage to the rear on the driver's side, and the back window was shattered."

Jerome suffered massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage. He was transported to an ICU unit where he lingered and died June 22. Linda, who survived, suffered a cracked sternum and multiple broken bones.

According to the suit, filed by the estate's attorney, Michael Steinger, the Barsons were married for more than 33 years ... and Linda watched her husband die on her 68th birthday.

The suit seeks unspecified damages for loss of companionship for both Linda and their family, loss of earnings, pain and suffering, and medical and funeral expenses.

Venus' rep claims she was only going 5 MPH and entered the intersection on a green light.

TMZ broke the story ... Venus' SUV was in the intersection when the Barson's car T-boned her vehicle. According to the police report, Venus was to blame.