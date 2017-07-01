Paramore's Hayley Williams Splitting with Husband New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert

Paramore's Hayley Williams and New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Splitting Up

Breaking News

Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert -- a rock star couple who have been together nearly 10 years -- have broken up ... and it was apparently marriage that did them in.

Chad -- a founding member of New Found Glory -- posted the news about splitting with his wife -- Paramore's lead vocalist Hayley -- Saturday on his Instagram.

He writes ... "Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it's up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn't what we'd originally hoped for."

Chad continues to state they are splitting up, but the 2 remain close friends who are "good in each other's eyes."

Hayley and Chad got married just last year in February 2016. Check out his full statement below.