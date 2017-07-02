DeSean Jackson to NBA Rookies: Don't Let BS Drag You Down!

DeSean Jackson 1 Tip for NBA Rookies ... Avoid the BS!

EXCLUSIVE

Listen up, NBA rookies -- DeSean Jackson﻿ has the guide to making it as a pro so ya'll don't end up on one of those broke athlete specials.

It's pretty simple ...

Step 1: "Work hard"

Step 2 (the most important one): "Stay away from the buuulls**t"

Step 3: "Get money"

DeSean's basically checked all those boxes -- handling a messy exit from the Philadelphia Eagles a few years back ... and getting PAID by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season.

So start grindin', young fellas ... the good life awaits.