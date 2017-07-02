TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

DeSean Jackson 1 Tip for NBA Rookies ... Avoid the BS!

7/2/2017 12:15 AM PDT

DeSean Jackson to NBA Rookies: Don't Let BS Drag You Down!

EXCLUSIVE

Listen up, NBA rookies -- DeSean Jackson﻿ has the guide to making it as a pro so ya'll don't end up on one of those broke athlete specials. 

It's pretty simple ... 

Step 1: "Work hard"

Step 2 (the most important one): "Stay away from the buuulls**t"

Step 3: "Get money"

DeSean's basically checked all those boxes -- handling a messy exit from the Philadelphia Eagles a few years back ...  and getting PAID by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season. 

So start grindin', young fellas ... the good life awaits.  

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web