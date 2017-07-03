Amber Rose In Full-Blown 'Meet the Family' Relationship

Amber Rose and 21 Savage in Full-Blown 'Meet the Family' Relationship

Amber Rose and 21 Savage are not only together ... they're on the fast track for "happily ever after."

We're told, since first hooking up several weeks ago, they've been together every day and night for the past 2 weeks.

Get this ... she's already taken him to meet her mom and the rest of the family, and she followed suit by meeting his mom and cousins.

We're told Savage has "bonded" with 4-year-old Bash.

As for their age difference -- she's 33 and he's 24 -- Amber thinks it's both irrelevant and a double standard. It's the same age gap in reverse from when she was dating Kanye, and no one threw shade then.

Short story ... this is not just casual dating. They are in a race to the finish.