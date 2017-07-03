Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Trash Talk ... I'm Gonna Chew Up Stonie!

Joey Chesnut's Hot Dog Trash Talk, I'm Gonna Chew Up Matt Stonie!

EXCLUSIVE

Joey Chestnut -- the greatest wiener gobbler of all time -- has some tough talk for his hot dog rival Matt Stonie ... I'M GONNA CRUSH YOU AND YOUR SKINNY JEANS!!

With just hours until Chestnut tries to defend his title at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island ... Joey's telling TMZ Sports why Stonie's gonna get chewed up and spit out.

He also takes a shot at Stonie's fashion.

But here's the problem for Joey ... Stonie's been KILLIN' IT on the competitive eating circuit and recently put down FOUR In-N-Out 4X4 burgers in 2 minutes, 59 secs!!!

For those who don't know ... a 4X4 is basically a tall ass burger with 4 patties and 4 slices of cheese. It's a lot of food.

We told Joey about the results and he laughed at Matt's slow ass.

Oh it's on now!!!