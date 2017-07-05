George Clooney's Twins Ballin' Out on Private Jet on 1 Month Bday

George Clooney's Twins Ballin' Out on Private Jet ... For 1 Month Bday!

When your father's a mega-rich tequila baron, you fly to Italy on a private jet ... even when you're just 1 month old!!!

That's how George and Amal Clooney rolled this week ... touching down at an airport Monday in Milan on a sick PJ, with babies Elle and Alexander getting the total VIP treatment.

The kiddos -- born on June 6 in London -- each got their very own bassinet. George carried one, Amal got help carrying the other.

It's been a pretty good year for the Clooneys -- besides the twins, George's Casamigos tequila company sold for $1 BILLION back in June.

Welcome to the good life, kids.