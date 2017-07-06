Tennis Pro Bethanie Mattek-Sands Goes Down With Gruesome Knee Injury at Wimbledon

Tennis Star Gruesome Knee Injury ... At Wimbledon

Warning: if you can't handle insanely gnarly sports injuries ... LOOK AWAY.

American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands went down hard after hurting her right leg during her 2nd round match against Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon Thursday ... and the sight can't be unseen.

Just a devastating scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands goes down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/kqY6wQAcbS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2017

Mattek-Sands -- one half of the #1 ranked doubles team in the world -- ﻿was approaching the net when she slipped and immediately started crying and screaming in pain.

Cirstea hopped the net and went to check on her opponent, but was clearly horrified by the injury.

Medics and trainers came over to help Mattek-Sands -- who's had several injuries to the same knee throughout her pro career -- and stretchered her off the court 15 minutes later.

Get well soon.