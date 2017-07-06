President Trump Swing and A Miss! Polish First Lady Leaves Him Hanging

President Trump Left Hanging by Poland's First Lady

President Trump enjoyed a great Polish dish ... sorry, make that a diss ... courtesy of the country's first lady.

Melania and POTUS arrived in Poland Thursday and after a ceremony, stood onstage with President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Trump's handshake with Prez Duda went off without a hitch -- but when he extended a hand to First Lady Agata ... things got chilly.

Agata passed up Trump's hand -- you can almost hear her say, "Psych!" -- and instead greeted Melania.

Total humiliation.

It was only momentary -- Agata did eventually shake his hand, but the embarrassment was written all over Trump's face.