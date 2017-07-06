Kardashian Family Upset with Rob Over Posting Blac Chyna Naked Pics, You're Hurting Your Child

Kardashian Family Upset with Rob Over Posting Naked Pics You're Hurting Your Child

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Kardashian has crossed the line by posting pics of Blac Chyna's vagina on social media and the public back and forth between them is causing long-term damage to Dream ... this is what the Kardashians are telling friends.

We're told the Kardashians are adamant ... ANY public feuding between Rob and Chyna is unacceptable. They are ashamed the war has become a public spectacle and hurting the family name.

Even worse than damaging the brand, family members worry Rob and Chyna are hurting 7-month-old Dream. In particular they cringed when Rob posted, "She had a baby out of spite" to get back at Tyga. They say this is the kind of stuff a child will see later and it can cause long-term damage.

More immediately ... the Kardashians think it's damaging for Dream to live in homes where the parents are at war.

The fam still maintains loyalty to Rob and want to help him, but their main concern is Dream and the impact the war is having on her well-being.