Blac Chyna I'm Getting a Restraining Order Against Rob

Blac Chyna's Getting a Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna's lawyer is headed to court to muzzle Rob Kardashian and keep him clear of her.

Chyna's hired Lisa Bloom -- who recently took the mic with Kathy Griffin over the Trump head thing -- who tweeted she's put Rob on notice she will be in court Monday for a restraining order ... presumably to keep him at least 100 yards clear of her and, more importantly, to stop posting pics of Chyna's vagina.

As you know, Rob has been on a rampage, posting intimate pics of Chyna.

These restraining orders typically prohibit the wrongdoer from harassing or annoying the victim. The penalty for violating such an order is contempt of court and, possibly, jail.

Stay tuned.