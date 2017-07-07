Manny Pacquiao Hands Money to Filipino Kids, 'This Is Why I Fight'

Breaking News
"Money" Manny Pacquiao??
The boxing superstar spent his Friday evening in the Philippines handing out stacks and stacks of cash -- but instead of going all Mayweather and dropping it on strippers, dude was giving it to local kids.
The line was super long -- but Manny kept reaching to his stack and handing out bills to everyone who waited.
He commented, "This is why I still fight."
Pacquiao reportedly made $10 million for his recent fight against Jeff Horn -- on top of the estimated $150 million he made from Mayweather.