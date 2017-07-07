Manny Pacquiao Hands Money to Filipino Kids 'This Is Why I Fight'

"Money" Manny Pacquiao??

The boxing superstar spent his Friday evening in the Philippines handing out stacks and stacks of cash -- but instead of going all Mayweather and dropping it on strippers, dude was giving it to local kids.

The line was super long -- but Manny kept reaching to his stack and handing out bills to everyone who waited.

He commented, "This is why I still fight."

Pacquiao reportedly made $10 million for his recent fight against Jeff Horn -- on top of the estimated $150 million he made from Mayweather.