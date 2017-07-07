TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Manny Pacquiao Hands Money to Filipino Kids 'This Is Why I Fight'

7/7/2017 8:41 AM PDT

Manny Pacquiao Hands Money to Filipino Kids, 'This Is Why I Fight'

Breaking News

"Money" Manny Pacquiao?? 

The boxing superstar spent his Friday evening in the Philippines handing out stacks and stacks of cash -- but instead of going all Mayweather and dropping it on strippers, dude was giving it to local kids. 

The line was super long -- but Manny kept reaching to his stack and handing out bills to everyone who waited. 

He commented, "This is why I still fight." 

Pacquiao reportedly made $10 million for his recent fight against Jeff Horn -- on top of the estimated $150 million he made from Mayweather. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web