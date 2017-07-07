Toby Keith's Daughter Says Family Narrowly Survived Crash with Drunk Driver

Toby Keith's Daughter Drunk Driver Nearly Killed Us

Toby Keith's daughter says she and her family barely survived a horrific car crash with a drunk driver.

Krystal says it went down on the Fourth of July when she was driving with her husband, Andrew, and daughter, Hensley, to watch fireworks. A photo shows just how mangled her Mercedes SUV was left after what looks like a head-on collision. You can see the vehicle's airbags deployed.

As she put it ... "A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it's gonna take some time to heal."

Krystal added, "Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE."