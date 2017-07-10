Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Has a Gun, Threatened to Kill Himself

Blac Chyna Rob Has a Gun Threatened to Kill Himself

Blac Chyna says she's "terrified" of Rob Kardashian, in part because he has a gun and has threatened to use it to kill himself.

Chyna's celeb lawyer, Lisa Bloom, filed new docs Monday, adding to her clients claims of violence. As we reported, she says in addition to Rob attacking her in April, that same month, Chyna now says Rob punched her, knocked her to the ground and she ran in fear to her bedroom, where Rob punched a hole through the door to get at her.

Chyna says she's afraid the new series of online attacks -- where he posted naked pics of her and other personal information -- "will lead to increased irrational behavior and that he might harm her in his anger."

As we reported, the judge issued a temporary domestic violence restraining order.