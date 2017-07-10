Ricki Lake Returns to Ibiza to Spread Ex-Husband Christian Evans' Ashes

Ricki Lake Returns to Ibiza ... To Spread Ex-Husband's Ashes

Exclusive Details

Ricki Lake plans to honor the memory of her late ex-husband, Christian Evans﻿, by spreading his ashes at the same place they got engaged.

Ricki posted a pic Friday of herself near a beach in Ibiza, with the caption ... "Es Vedra and me. #magical #Ibiza. Bringing my beloved home. #christianevans #loveiseternal."

Sources close to the former talk show host tell TMZ she's there to spread Christian's ashes because that's where he popped the question to her, and it's a place they visited often as a couple.

We're told Christian introduced Ricki to Ibiza years ago, and they went there every summer since then ... until they got divorced, of course.

As we reported ... Ricki announced her ex-husband's death earlier this year, saying he succumbed to his mental illness -- bipolar disorder. It was later discovered he committed suicide.