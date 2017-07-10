Rob Kardashian Slut Shaming 'Spontaneous Reaction I Regret'

Rob Kardashian Says Slut Shaming was 'Spontaneous Reaction I Regret'

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Kardashian will not fight Blac Chyna in court Monday ... we've learned he will agree to the restraining order she is seeking against him.

Rob's lawyer, Robert Shapiro, tells TMZ, Rob's cyberbullying last week was "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."

We're told Shapiro will appear on Rob's behalf and immediately tell the judge there is no need for a hearing because Rob has no interest contesting her request for a restraining order that prohibits him from posting personal information about her and intimate photos as well.

Shapiro says, "Rob's only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream."