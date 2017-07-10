Shia LaBeouf's Back to Work on Movie After Drunken Arrest

Shia LaBeouf Back to Work After Drunken Arrest

Gotta hand it to Shia LaBeouf ... the man isn't letting his weekend arrest keep him from getting his job done.

Shia was back onset of his movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," Monday in Savanna, GA ... looking like everything was aces. TMZ broke the story ... Shia was arrested Saturday morning for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness.

Cops say it all started after Shia was rejected after asking someone for a cigarette. He was told to leave after swearing in front of women and kids.

The guy's got a habit of bouncing back. Unfortunately, he's also developed a habit of drunken arrests.