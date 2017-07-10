Wiz Khalifa Amber & 21 Savage Get My Stamp of Approval

Wiz Khalifa Gives Amber Rose & 21 Savage Stamp Of Approval

Wiz Khalifa is totally cool with 21 Savage hanging around his baby mama, Amber Rose, or their kid.

We got Wiz leaving Tao in Hollywood, arm in arm with Brazilian model Izabela Guedes, who he's been dating for several months. We asked him about Amber getting close with Savage, and he says -- early reviews are good for the new rapper in her life.

But honestly ... Wiz seemed to be on cloud 9 about everything -- his new chick, new music, his fans. Basically, it's all good in Wiz's hood.

