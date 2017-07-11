Antonio Brown Crazy Expensive Bday Party ... w/ $350k Rolls

Antonio Brown's Crazy Expensive Bday Party w/ $350k Rolls

Exclusive Details

Antonio Brown's 29th birthday party was LIT -- with big stars, crazy jewelry ... and a seat at the dinner table for a $350,000 Rolls-Royce!!!

For real ... they drove the car INSIDE the Cipriani restaurant in Miami as a centerpiece for AB's big birthday shindig.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star flashed a sick new diamond watch while rubbing elbows with his celebrity friends like rapper Ace Hood, NBA star Hassan Whiteside and agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The biggest guest at the Haute Living event was the brand new Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired By Fashion Edition ... a car that reportedly starts at $350k.

On top of that, A.B. was also given a $20,000 Shawn Kolodny painting of Muhammad Ali.

Happy birthday, indeed.